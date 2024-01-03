Canadian woman sets world record for most academic degrees by any female

Canadian woman set the world record for holding the most academic degrees of any woman in history despite suffering from brain injury.

According to the World Record Academy, Dr. Stephanie Attwater has received 32 educational degrees between May 2004 and June 2023, including 3 PhD, MRSc., BSc., Post-Graduate Diplomas, and Professional Certificates.

The first degree Attwater received was a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Biotechnology in May 2004 at the University of Ottawa. Since then, she’s received certifications from several institutions including the University of British Columbia, National University of Medical Sciences, and the London College of Osteopathy Canada.

''I wasn’t trying to ‘do a thing’ with this. I take courses and do degrees on the side constantly because it helps to keep my brain active and healthy,'' she wrote about her journey on her website.

She said, ''I was in a really bad car accident at the end of my first year of University. I suffered a brain injury in the accident. I had to relearn how to read, to speak, to do math (I’m still working on that one). So, one way that I keep my brain healthy and active is to constantly be learning new things. I don’t do it so people will be impressed.''

''I still feel super weird saying that. But I don’t plan on stopping. It’s just a thing I do. Let’s not dwell on it,'' she added.