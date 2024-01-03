Pakistan-born UAE batsman creates history

Muhammad Waseem, the captain of the United Arab Emirates, made history by becoming the first cricket player to score 100 international sixes in a single year. He achieved this milestone on December 31, the day of the second Twenty20 International against Afghanistan, in which he smashed three sixes.

To record his 100th six of the year, Waseem got rid of Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad over the deep-mid wicket and sent the ball over the top of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

He ended 2023 with 101 sixes, breaking the record for the most over-boundaries in a single year.

With 80 sixes in 2023, 78 in 2019, and 74 in 2018, India's skipper Rohit Sharma secured the next three spots on the list after Waseem.

Waseem only takes part in two formats, in contrast to Rohit. He finished the year with 1645 runs at an average of 35.76 from 47 matches in T20Is and ODIs as an opening batsman.