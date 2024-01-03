Pakistan-born UAE batsman creates history

Muhammad Waseem, the captain of the United Arab Emirates, made history by becoming the first cricket player to score 100 international sixes in a single year. He achieved this milestone on December 31, the day of the second Twenty20 International against Afghanistan, in which he smashed three sixes.
To record his 100th six of the year, Waseem got rid of Afghanistan spinner Noor Ahmad over the deep-mid wicket and sent the ball over the top of the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
He ended 2023 with 101 sixes, breaking the record for the most over-boundaries in a single year.
With 80 sixes in 2023, 78 in 2019, and 74 in 2018, India's skipper Rohit Sharma secured the next three spots on the list after Waseem.
Waseem only takes part in two formats, in contrast to Rohit. He finished the year with 1645 runs at an average of 35.76 from 47 matches in T20Is and ODIs as an opening batsman.
Pakistani rupee kickstarted 2024 on a positive note as US dollar moved down in open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.76
|755.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.85
|1.95
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.96
|923.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.19
|61.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.31
|738.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.17
|336.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
KARACHI – Gold prices gained momentum in Pakistan amid positive trajectory in the international maket.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs221,300, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,730.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs201,530, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,370 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,890 for each tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,065 today.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
