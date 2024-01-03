Nepra increases power tariff by Rs2.87 per unit for K-Electric users

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) once more increased the electricity rates for Karachi, sanctioning an increase of Rs2.87 per unit for the period of January to March 2023.

This marks the second consecutive increase approved by Nepra within the same quarterly adjustment, following the initial increment initiated at the request of the federation. The combined effect of these adjustments is expected to significantly impact consumers in Karachi.

During the previous January-March 2023 adjustment, Nepra had already sanctioned a hike of Rs1.25 in electricity rates. The successive approvals are raising concerns among consumers about the mounting cost of electricity in the city.

K-Electric, the private entity responsible for power distribution in Karachi, had justified the need for the quarterly adjustment, citing multiple factors contributing to the necessity for a price increase.