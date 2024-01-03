Saheefa Jabbar Khattak takes a stand against abuse in viral video

Abusive relationships are something many find themselves ensnared in. The stark reality of emotional, physical, or verbal abuse casts a shadow over the dynamics of intimate connections, creating a web of fear, manipulation, and profound emotional turmoil. The dynamics of such relationships often go unnoticed by those outside the intricate weave of the partnership, making it a silent battle for those ensnared in. The victims, grappling with the intricate dance of power and control, confront an agonizing paradox of attachment and pain.
Pakistani actor and model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak recently confronted this malevolence through a poignant social media message that has resonated widely.
In a compelling video shared on Instagram, Saheefa guides viewers through her evolving reactions to the oft-used apology tactic employed by abusers. The video unveils the insufficiency of a mere apology, frequently used to downplay acts causing harm. She concludes the montage by breaking down and passionately declaring, "Enough."
Alongside the video, her caption imparts a powerful message, recognizing the intricacy and importance of asserting oneself and establishing boundaries. She highlights the profound impact of abuse, expressing, "Going through mental, emotional, spiritual, sexual, physical, or verbal abuse messes you up inside and out. It’s not just tough; it’s like your soul is taking a beating. Standing up against it? Not a walk in the park. We often hang on, thinking love or change will fix it. But trust me, a simple sorry doesn’t cut it. Taking brave steps? Yeah, it’s hard, but you gotta do it to protect yourself. Nobody should mess with your safe space or abuse you in any way. It’s time to break free from this mess.."
The comments section was full of overwhelming support, with numerous individuals commending her courage and expressing gratitude for her willingness to address this important issue.
On the work front, Khattak was recently seen in Beti, Bhool, Choti Choti Batain and Log Kya Kahenge.
Pakistani rupee kickstarted 2024 on a positive note as US dollar moved down in open market.
On Wednesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.9 for buying and 283.65 for selling.
Euro remains stable at 309 for buying and 312 for selling while British Pound rate climbs to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.9
|283.65
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.35
|75.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189.5
|191.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.76
|755.76
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.72
|40.12
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.75
|42.15
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.96
|36.31
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.85
|1.95
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|914.96
|923.96
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.19
|61.79
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|178.31
|180.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.47
|27.77
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.31
|738.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.45
|78.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.97
|28.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|334.17
|336.67
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.18
|8.33
KARACHI – Gold prices gained momentum in Pakistan amid positive trajectory in the international maket.
On Wednesday, the price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs221,300, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,730.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs201,530, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs192,370 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,890 for each tola.
In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,065 today.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 221,300
|PKR 2,510
