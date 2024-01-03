Search

Saheefa Jabbar Khattak takes a stand against abuse in viral video

Maheen Khawaja
09:35 PM | 3 Jan, 2024
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak takes a stand against abuse in viral video
Source: Saheefa Jabbar (Instagram)

Abusive relationships are something many find themselves ensnared in. The stark reality of emotional, physical, or verbal abuse casts a shadow over the dynamics of intimate connections, creating a web of fear, manipulation, and profound emotional turmoil. The dynamics of such relationships often go unnoticed by those outside the intricate weave of the partnership, making it a silent battle for those ensnared in. The victims, grappling with the intricate dance of power and control, confront an agonizing paradox of attachment and pain. 

Pakistani actor and model Saheefa Jabbar Khattak recently confronted this malevolence through a poignant social media message that has resonated widely.

In a compelling video shared on Instagram, Saheefa guides viewers through her evolving reactions to the oft-used apology tactic employed by abusers. The video unveils the insufficiency of a mere apology, frequently used to downplay acts causing harm. She concludes the montage by breaking down and passionately declaring, "Enough."

Alongside the video, her caption imparts a powerful message, recognizing the intricacy and importance of asserting oneself and establishing boundaries. She highlights the profound impact of abuse, expressing, "Going through mental, emotional, spiritual, sexual, physical, or verbal abuse messes you up inside and out. It’s not just tough; it’s like your soul is taking a beating. Standing up against it? Not a walk in the park. We often hang on, thinking love or change will fix it. But trust me, a simple sorry doesn’t cut it. Taking brave steps? Yeah, it’s hard, but you gotta do it to protect yourself. Nobody should mess with your safe space or abuse you in any way. It’s time to break free from this mess.."

The comments section was full of overwhelming support, with numerous individuals commending her courage and expressing gratitude for her willingness to address this important issue.

On the work front, Khattak was recently seen in Beti, Bhool, Choti Choti Batain and Log Kya Kahenge.

Behind Saheefa Jabbar's glamorous LSA look

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

