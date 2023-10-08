Behind Saheefa Jabbar's glamorous LSA look

Pakistani actress Saheefa Jabbar just gave her fans a sneak peek into her get ready with me video for LSA.
The 22nd HUM Lux Style Awards, an event graced by a constellation of stars in their breathtaking avatars, was anything but simple. With the crème de la crème of Lollywood in attendance, Jabbar had to outshine everyone for she was set to host the glamorous event.
The Teri Meri Kahani actress donned a vibrant yellow maxi dress designed by Mariyam D Rizwan. With its spaghetti strap, the bandage dress helped the 31-year-old model prove herself to be a fashion connoisseur.
Making sure that her designer dress takes center stage, Jabbar accessorized the look with dainty diamond earrings, and rocked a simple hairdo with her hair slicked back.
In the BTS clips shared on her Instagram, Jabbar flaunted her gorgeous ensemble and curves.
The Beti famed actress shared the stage with fellow “squad” members: Mariyam Nafees, Ali Safina, Romaisa Khan, and Khaqan Shahnawaz.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 8, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|282.4
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.8
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.3
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.2
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.11
|765.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.1
|39.5
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.35
|36.7
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|920.53
|929.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.61
|168.61
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.41
|747.41
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.36
|313.86
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs195,600 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 167,700.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Karachi
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Islamabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Peshawar
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Quetta
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Sialkot
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Attock
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Gujranwala
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Jehlum
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Multan
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Gujrat
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Nawabshah
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Chakwal
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Hyderabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Nowshehra
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Sargodha
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Faisalabad
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
|Mirpur
|PKR 195,600
|PKR 2,260
