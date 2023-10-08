Behind Saheefa Jabbar's glamorous LSA look

Pakistani actress Saheefa Jabbar just gave her fans a sneak peek into her get ready with me video for LSA.

The 22nd HUM Lux Style Awards, an event graced by a constellation of stars in their breathtaking avatars, was anything but simple. With the crème de la crème of Lollywood in attendance, Jabbar had to outshine everyone for she was set to host the glamorous event.

The Teri Meri Kahani actress donned a vibrant yellow maxi dress designed by Mariyam D Rizwan. With its spaghetti strap, the bandage dress helped the 31-year-old model prove herself to be a fashion connoisseur.

Making sure that her designer dress takes center stage, Jabbar accessorized the look with dainty diamond earrings, and rocked a simple hairdo with her hair slicked back.

In the BTS clips shared on her Instagram, Jabbar flaunted her gorgeous ensemble and curves.

The Beti famed actress shared the stage with fellow “squad” members: Mariyam Nafees, Ali Safina, Romaisa Khan, and Khaqan Shahnawaz.