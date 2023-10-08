Suzuki GD110S latest price and Installment Plans October 2023

Auto giant Suzuki offers range of bikes in Pakistan, with GD 110s, and GS 150 being the most popular models, and despite the huge competition, these bikes hold healthy share in local market.
Suzuki offers robust two-wheelers at competitive prices, challenging Honda, Yamaha, and other players while the company holds the reputation of excellent after-sales services.
Suzuki GD 110s is a blend of style and power and its Euro II technology offers an economic ride, especially within cities. The bike was designed as a compact and economical commuter motorcycle, particularly suited for urban and city riding. It's often chosen for its fuel efficiency, reliability, and affordability.
Suzuki GD 110s Features
GD110S comes with a single-cylinder, air-cooled, four-stroke engine which emphasises simplicity and fuel efficiency. Its engine's displacement is around 113cc, and its design offers a comfortable riding experience, with an ergonomic seating position and adequate suspension for city roads.
The famous ride is loaded with basic instrument cluster that includes a speedometer, fuel gauge, and indicator lights. It is backed by front disc brake and rear drum brake, offering basic stopping power. The telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers offers comfortable ride, designed to be used on Pakistani roads.
Suzuki GD 110s Price August 2023
After the recent bike price hike, the price of Suzuki GD 110s stands at Rs352,000/-
Suzuki GD 110s Installment Plans 2023
Suzuki offers installment plans with 0% mark-up, details are given below
0% Mark-up installment schedule detail at 35% advance payment & 24 EMI
|Down Payment
|123,200 (35%)
|Per Month Installment - (Till 23rd Month)
|9,600
|24th Month Installment - (Last Installment)
|8,000
0% Mark-up instalment schedule detail at 50% advance payment & 18 EMI
|Down Payment
|176,000 (50%)
|Per Month Installment - (Till 17th Month)
|9,800
|18th Month Installment - (Last Installment)
|9,400
