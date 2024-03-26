Search

TikToker Hareem Shah gets police protection after 'harassment' incidents

Web Desk
07:07 PM | 26 Mar, 2024
TikToker Hareem Shah gets police protection after 'harassment' incidents

Popular TikToker Hareem Shah has recently been granted police protection in London following instances of harassment and threats from individuals who allege she defrauded them of over £5,000. 
In an interview with a local news outlet, the social media sensation disclosed this development.
In the past week, anonymous accounts began circulating videos and images of Shah on social media, which she vehemently refuted, denouncing them as deepfake creations. 
Shah pointed fingers at British Pakistani individuals behind these allegations, accusing them of being associated with a "mafia" and targeting her after she assisted a girl facing blackmail.
"These individuals have affiliations with various political factions," Shah asserted. "Perhaps they assumed they could act with impunity in the UK as they do in Pakistan, but I have addressed the matter through legal channels. How could they resort to such deceitful tactics, especially during Ramadan?"
Originally hailing from Bahawalpur, the 32-year-old Shah left Pakistan a year ago, initially residing in Manchester before moving to London to evade harassment. 
Disputing the accusations of theft circulated on social media, Shah questioned, "If I had truly stolen money, wouldn't the aggrieved parties have approached the authorities for investigation? Instead, they chose to harass, threaten, and defame me online."
Shah has taken legal action against those maligning her reputation on social media, hoping for appropriate redress.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

