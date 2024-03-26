TikToker Hareem Shah gets police protection after 'harassment' incidents

Popular TikToker Hareem Shah has recently been granted police protection in London following instances of harassment and threats from individuals who allege she defrauded them of over £5,000.
In an interview with a local news outlet, the social media sensation disclosed this development.
In the past week, anonymous accounts began circulating videos and images of Shah on social media, which she vehemently refuted, denouncing them as deepfake creations.
Shah pointed fingers at British Pakistani individuals behind these allegations, accusing them of being associated with a "mafia" and targeting her after she assisted a girl facing blackmail.
"These individuals have affiliations with various political factions," Shah asserted. "Perhaps they assumed they could act with impunity in the UK as they do in Pakistan, but I have addressed the matter through legal channels. How could they resort to such deceitful tactics, especially during Ramadan?"
Originally hailing from Bahawalpur, the 32-year-old Shah left Pakistan a year ago, initially residing in Manchester before moving to London to evade harassment.
Disputing the accusations of theft circulated on social media, Shah questioned, "If I had truly stolen money, wouldn't the aggrieved parties have approached the authorities for investigation? Instead, they chose to harass, threaten, and defame me online."
Shah has taken legal action against those maligning her reputation on social media, hoping for appropriate redress.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.