UK immigration processing faces delay: Here's official announcement

LONDON - The government of the United Kingdom has announced that Immigration Advisory Services can face a delay to an increased number of applicants.

In an official statement on Monday, the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner said that an increase of 20% in registration applications has caused a delay in decision-making responses.

The department said that they decide on applications for registration to provide immigration advice or services and a decision is made on applications within four months from the date of submission.

It was also confirmed that in recent months, the number of applications for registration has risen by 20% and this, along with the introduction of new technologies, has meant that the department has not been able to address all applications within the four-month period.

'We will continue to complete the decision-making process within four months for as many applications as we can. However, if the current levels of demand continue, we anticipate the approval process temporarily may take up to six months,' announced the department.

It is to be mentioned that although the government of Rishi Sunak is visibly discouraging immigration through multiple measures targeting students, the number of immigration applicants is still not too low.

In this regard, a few of the measures introduced by the government include raising the salary threshold for Skilled Worker Visa and banning international students from bringing dependents to the country with few exemptions.