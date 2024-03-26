UK immigration processing faces delay: Here's official announcement

LONDON - The government of the United Kingdom has announced that Immigration Advisory Services can face a delay to an increased number of applicants.
In an official statement on Monday, the Office of the Immigration Services Commissioner said that an increase of 20% in registration applications has caused a delay in decision-making responses.
The department said that they decide on applications for registration to provide immigration advice or services and a decision is made on applications within four months from the date of submission.
It was also confirmed that in recent months, the number of applications for registration has risen by 20% and this, along with the introduction of new technologies, has meant that the department has not been able to address all applications within the four-month period.
'We will continue to complete the decision-making process within four months for as many applications as we can. However, if the current levels of demand continue, we anticipate the approval process temporarily may take up to six months,' announced the department.
It is to be mentioned that although the government of Rishi Sunak is visibly discouraging immigration through multiple measures targeting students, the number of immigration applicants is still not too low.
In this regard, a few of the measures introduced by the government include raising the salary threshold for Skilled Worker Visa and banning international students from bringing dependents to the country with few exemptions.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.