High tax payers to get blue passports, confirms PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD -The federal government has announced to award blue passports to those special citizens who pay heavy taxes and contribute to the national kitty.
Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shhebaz Sharif said that tax cards and blue passports would be issued to those who pay heavy taxes.
"Mian Mansha paid the highest tax of Rs26 billion. Blue passports will be issued to high taxpayers, while the government will issue tax cards also. Big taxpayers will get the status of honorary ambassadors of Pakistan," the PM announced while addressing the Tax Excellence Awards 2024.
Though official details in this regard would be announced soon, the development is a piece of welcome news for businessmen and other individuals.
The biggest advantage of a blue passport is that many of the countries provide the facility of visa-free access to the citizens of Pakistan. The blue passport is ordinarily issued to the government officers who proceed abroad on official assignments.
Countries such as Austria, Denmark, Czech Republic, and Argentina amongst others don't require a visa on a blue passport as Pakistan has signed a visa abolition agreement in this regard.
Another advantage of the blue passport is the fact that airports across the world have a dedicated immigration clearance lane for holders of blue passports and those holding the passport can save themselves from the hassle of long queues and unnecessary interrogation.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
