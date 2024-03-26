High tax payers to get blue passports, confirms PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD -The federal government has announced to award blue passports to those special citizens who pay heavy taxes and contribute to the national kitty.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shhebaz Sharif said that tax cards and blue passports would be issued to those who pay heavy taxes.

"Mian Mansha paid the highest tax of Rs26 billion. Blue passports will be issued to high taxpayers, while the government will issue tax cards also. Big taxpayers will get the status of honorary ambassadors of Pakistan," the PM announced while addressing the Tax Excellence Awards 2024.

Though official details in this regard would be announced soon, the development is a piece of welcome news for businessmen and other individuals.

The biggest advantage of a blue passport is that many of the countries provide the facility of visa-free access to the citizens of Pakistan. The blue passport is ordinarily issued to the government officers who proceed abroad on official assignments.

Countries such as Austria, Denmark, Czech Republic, and Argentina amongst others don't require a visa on a blue passport as Pakistan has signed a visa abolition agreement in this regard.

Another advantage of the blue passport is the fact that airports across the world have a dedicated immigration clearance lane for holders of blue passports and those holding the passport can save themselves from the hassle of long queues and unnecessary interrogation.