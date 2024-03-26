Hajj 2024: Seasonal jobs announced in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has invited applications from interested individuals for seasonal jobs in the country.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the opening of applications for seasonal jobs pertaining to the upcoming Hajj in which around 2 million Muslims from across the world would participate.

Those who want to try their luck can apply through the ministry’s website with the application window remaining open until March 28th.

As far as the details are concerned, the ministry has announced that these jobs will be based in Mecca, Medina and Jeddah, providing opportunities for employment in various roles essential for the smooth facilitation of the Hajj pilgrimage which is an important pillar of Islam

The available positions include Hajj and Umrah supervisors, customer service representatives, mechanical technicians, engineers and drivers.

It is to be highlighted that the upcoming Hajj is scheduled in June and the kingdom has signed Hajj agreements in this regard. Interestingly, the first Hajj flight has already landed in the kingdom though the process would continue for months.

The kingdom is currently welcoming Muslim pilgrims for the Umrah season as the holy month of Ramadan is underway which sees a huge influx of Muslims to the country.