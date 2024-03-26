Hajj 2024: Seasonal jobs announced in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH - The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has invited applications from interested individuals for seasonal jobs in the country.
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has announced the opening of applications for seasonal jobs pertaining to the upcoming Hajj in which around 2 million Muslims from across the world would participate.
Those who want to try their luck can apply through the ministry’s website with the application window remaining open until March 28th.
As far as the details are concerned, the ministry has announced that these jobs will be based in Mecca, Medina and Jeddah, providing opportunities for employment in various roles essential for the smooth facilitation of the Hajj pilgrimage which is an important pillar of Islam
The available positions include Hajj and Umrah supervisors, customer service representatives, mechanical technicians, engineers and drivers.
It is to be highlighted that the upcoming Hajj is scheduled in June and the kingdom has signed Hajj agreements in this regard. Interestingly, the first Hajj flight has already landed in the kingdom though the process would continue for months.
The kingdom is currently welcoming Muslim pilgrims for the Umrah season as the holy month of Ramadan is underway which sees a huge influx of Muslims to the country.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar in the open market on March 26, 2024, Tuesday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.15 for buying and 281.15 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound dropped to 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains unchanged at 75.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor drop, with new rates at 73.75.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.75
|74.45
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.14
|910.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
