Thailand's revised visit visa fee in Pakistan

05:41 PM | 16 May, 2024
thailand visa

Thailand, renowned for its stunning natural landscapes and modern amenities, continues to attract tourists from around the globe. For Pakistani citizens planning to explore this Southeast Asian gem, obtaining a visit visa is a necessary step in their journey.

Applicants have the option to apply for a tourist visa either independently or through authorized agents at the Thai embassy in Pakistan. Thailand offers two categories of visit visas: single entry and multiple entry, catering to different travel needs.

To complete the visa application process, several documents are required, including application forms, a cover letter or company working letter, a passport with at least one empty page and six months validity, bank statements spanning one year, recent passport-sized photos, copies of CNIC and passport, an NTN letter, and evidence of confirmed air tickets or hotel bookings.

Of particular importance is the bank statement, which must cover the past year's financial activity. This document serves as proof of financial stability and ensures that applicants can support themselves financially during their stay in Thailand.

Effective from May 2024, Thailand has revised its visa fee structure to align with exchange rate regulations. For a single entry tourist visa with a validity of three months, the fee stands at Rs13,000, while the fee for a multiple entry visit visa, valid for six months, is set at Rs65,000.

