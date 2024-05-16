Thailand's revised visit visa fee in Pakistan

Thailand, renowned for its stunning natural landscapes and modern amenities, continues to attract tourists from around the globe. For Pakistani citizens planning to explore this Southeast Asian gem, obtaining a visit visa is a necessary step in their journey.
Applicants have the option to apply for a tourist visa either independently or through authorized agents at the Thai embassy in Pakistan. Thailand offers two categories of visit visas: single entry and multiple entry, catering to different travel needs.
To complete the visa application process, several documents are required, including application forms, a cover letter or company working letter, a passport with at least one empty page and six months validity, bank statements spanning one year, recent passport-sized photos, copies of CNIC and passport, an NTN letter, and evidence of confirmed air tickets or hotel bookings.
Of particular importance is the bank statement, which must cover the past year's financial activity. This document serves as proof of financial stability and ensures that applicants can support themselves financially during their stay in Thailand.
Effective from May 2024, Thailand has revised its visa fee structure to align with exchange rate regulations. For a single entry tourist visa with a validity of three months, the fee stands at Rs13,000, while the fee for a multiple entry visit visa, valid for six months, is set at Rs65,000.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.