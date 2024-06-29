Search

Immigration

Pakistanis amongst top recipients of Sweden work permit despite closure of embassy

Web Desk
06:44 PM | 29 Jun, 2024
Pakistanis amongst top recipients of Sweden work permit despite closure of embassy

STOCKHOLM - Pakistanis were amongst Sweden's top recipients of work permits even though the country's embassy in Islamabad has been shut for over a year.

The government of Sweden issued 11,760 work permits between January and May 2024 as per the country’s Migration Agency. The numbers reflect a 30 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023 when 8,180 work permits were issued.

As far as the nationalities that received the most work permits are concerned, the top slots were taken by India, Türkiye, Iran, China, and Pakistan.

For the first five months of the ongoing year, the highest share of work permits was issued for occupations requiring in-depth university competence (4,667) and those requiring university education or equivalent (1,256).

Besides, the authorities also issued work permits for sectors including service, care, sales, construction, and manufacturing, Schengenvisainfo reported.

Furthermore, the latest data highlights that employment was the major basis for issuing residence permits in the initial five months of 2024. 

Sweden, like many other European countries, is also facing a labour crisis and the 2023 EURES report revealed that the country is facing labour shortages in 39 occupations, particularly in education and healthcare.

Sweden’s Labour Minister Johan Pehrson had also endorsed that the country was facing a labour crisis and some regions of the country are “crying out for staff”.

As the country grapples with the challenge of importing labour, the Swedish Migration Agency introduced a new processing system to shorten the waiting period for highly qualified workers; the average processing time for resolved cases has been under 30 days for the cases included in the initiative.

The authorities also aim to reduce the processing time for other work permit applications within four months.

Interestingly, while Pakistan remained on the list of recipients for most work permits granted, the country does not have an operational Swedish embassy. Last year, Sweden indefinitely closed its embassy in Pakistan citing the security situation. 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

06:44 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Pakistanis amongst top recipients of Sweden work permit despite ...

06:26 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

India waives visa-fee for this Muslim country: Details inside

05:42 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

UAE increases visa fees for Pakistani travelers: Details Inside

03:57 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Japan deports visa violators in huge numbers, fresh data reveals

03:20 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

E-arrival form made mandatory for entering Cambodia: Here are the ...

02:57 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

South Korea extends issuance of e-visas for these Asian countries

Immigration

09:46 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

India announces visa-free entry for citizens from this country: ...

09:23 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Germany's new citizenship reforms set to take effect: Here's what ...

07:49 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Nigerians banned from getting visa privileges by 3 countries

07:29 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Uzbekistan signs visa free agreement with this Muslim country

03:42 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Portugal extends validity of immigration related documents: Details ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:12 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Hamza Khan wins under-19 title at Asian Junior Squash Championship

Gold & Silver

04:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 29 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: