Search

Immigration

US judge blocks controversial Oklahoma immigration law: Details inside

Web Desk
07:08 PM | 29 Jun, 2024
US judge blocks controversial Oklahoma immigration law: Details inside

WASHINGTON - A US federal judge temporarily halted Oklahoma’s controversial immigration law on Friday in a major victory for pro-immigration activists.

U.S. District Judge Bernard M. Jones issued the opinion stating that while Oklahoma may have concerns about issues caused by illegal immigration, the state cannot pursue policies that undermine federal law.

The fresh ruling prevents the enforcement of House Bill 4156, scheduled to go into effect on Monday; after the ruling, the law cannot be implemented until the case is resolved.

Commenting on the ruling, Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond expressed disappointment with the court's decision, asserting that he will not stop fighting for Oklahoma and the right to protect the borders; the official also indicated plans to appeal the ruling.

As far as the details of the controversial legislation are concerned, HB 4156 requires noncitizens convicted of violating its provisions to leave the state, effectively granting Oklahoma the independent authority to exile noncitizens from the State and thereby permitting a patchwork of state immigration schemes. 

Under the law, a first offense is classified as a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in county jail, a fine of up to $500, or both, with a requirement to leave the state within 72 hours. A second offense escalates to a felony carrying a penalty of up to two years in prison, a $1,000 fine, or both.

Shortly after its enactment, the law faced legal challenges. The federal government's lawsuit against the piece of legislation argued that Oklahoma was overstepping by regulating immigration, a domain reserved for federal authorities under the U.S. Constitution.

Another lawsuit, filed by an individual and an advocacy organization, was subsequently consolidated with the federal case.

"This Court finds these cases persuasive and concludes that the balance of equities and public interest factors weigh in favor of granting injunctive relief when, as here, the state law is likely preempted by federal law," the order said.

The ruling is important in the backdrop of the presidential debates currently being conducted and the immigration issue taking center stage during these discussions.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

07:08 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

US judge blocks controversial Oklahoma immigration law: Details ...

06:55 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

PIA employee with fake degree loses job after 17 years

06:44 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Pakistanis amongst top recipients of Sweden work permit despite ...

06:26 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

India waives visa-fee for this Muslim country: Details inside

05:42 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

UAE increases visa fees for Pakistani travelers: Details Inside

03:57 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

Japan deports visa violators in huge numbers, fresh data reveals

Immigration

09:46 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

India announces visa-free entry for citizens from this country: ...

09:23 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Germany's new citizenship reforms set to take effect: Here's what ...

07:49 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Nigerians banned from getting visa privileges by 3 countries

07:29 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Uzbekistan signs visa free agreement with this Muslim country

03:20 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

E-arrival form made mandatory for entering Cambodia: Here are the ...

03:42 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Portugal extends validity of immigration related documents: Details ...

Advertisement

Latest

07:25 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Inside the Tiger’s Reign: Contracts, Properties and More

Gold & Silver

04:57 PM | 29 Jun, 2024

Gold prices remain unchanged in Pakistan 

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 29 June 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.

Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.65
Euro EUR 293.5 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.9 75.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.8
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.56 748.56
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.32 38.72
Danish Krone DKK 39.87 40.27
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.51 916.51
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.22 171.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.24 731.24
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: