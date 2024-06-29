Hamza Khan wins under-19 title at Asian Junior Squash Championship

Search

ISLAMABAD -  Pakistan's top-seeded squash player, Hamza Khan, secured a resounding victory at the Asian Junior Squash Championship held in Islamabad. The tournament, showcasing emerging talents from across Asia, concluded with Hamza Khan triumphing in the Under-19 category.

In a thrilling final match, Hamza Khan faced off against Malaysia's third-seeded player, Harith Danial. Demonstrating his command over the game, Hamza Khan clinched the title in just 35 minutes, displaying exceptional skill and determination. The match concluded with scores of 5-11, 10-12, and 9-11 in Hamza's favor, underscoring his dominance on the court and solidifying his status as a rising star in squash.

The victory marks a significant milestone in Hamza Khan's burgeoning career, highlighting his potential to make a lasting impact in international squash circles.

The championship also spotlighted other notable performances by Pakistani players. Sohail Adnan's triumph in the Under-13 category exemplifies the depth of talent within Pakistan's junior squash contingent, promising a bright future for the sport in the country.

However, the Under-17 final presented a bittersweet moment for local fans. Despite a promising start, Pakistan's Abdullah Nawaz succumbed to a spirited comeback by Malaysia's Nikleshwar, who rallied from a 0-2 deficit to win the match 3-2, including a dramatic tie-breaker in the third game.

Hamza Khan's success underscores Pakistan's continued dominance in squash and sets a precedent for future aspirations in the sport on the international stage.

