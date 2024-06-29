Hamza Khan wins under-19 title at Asian Junior Squash Championship

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's top-seeded squash player, Hamza Khan, secured a resounding victory at the Asian Junior Squash Championship held in Islamabad. The tournament, showcasing emerging talents from across Asia, concluded with Hamza Khan triumphing in the Under-19 category.
In a thrilling final match, Hamza Khan faced off against Malaysia's third-seeded player, Harith Danial. Demonstrating his command over the game, Hamza Khan clinched the title in just 35 minutes, displaying exceptional skill and determination. The match concluded with scores of 5-11, 10-12, and 9-11 in Hamza's favor, underscoring his dominance on the court and solidifying his status as a rising star in squash.
The victory marks a significant milestone in Hamza Khan's burgeoning career, highlighting his potential to make a lasting impact in international squash circles.
The championship also spotlighted other notable performances by Pakistani players. Sohail Adnan's triumph in the Under-13 category exemplifies the depth of talent within Pakistan's junior squash contingent, promising a bright future for the sport in the country.
However, the Under-17 final presented a bittersweet moment for local fans. Despite a promising start, Pakistan's Abdullah Nawaz succumbed to a spirited comeback by Malaysia's Nikleshwar, who rallied from a 0-2 deficit to win the match 3-2, including a dramatic tie-breaker in the third game.
Hamza Khan's success underscores Pakistan's continued dominance in squash and sets a precedent for future aspirations in the sport on the international stage.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 29, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 293.5 and selling rate is 297.2 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.9 and Saudi Riyal at 73.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.5
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|293.5
|297
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.9
|75.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.56
|748.56
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.32
|38.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.87
|40.27
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.51
|916.51
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.22
|171.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.24
|731.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
