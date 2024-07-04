Pakistan defeats India in Asian Snooker Championship quarterfinal

Pakistan's national snooker team secured a convincing victory over arch-rivals India with a 3-0 win in the Asian Snooker Championship quarterfinals, earning themselves a spot in the semifinals.
According to information received from Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, the Pakistani team comprising of national cueists Asjad Iqbal and Awais Munir outclassed India in a straightforward encounter in the quarterfinals.
The victorious team clinched the first frame 63-35, followed by a dominant performance in the second frame with a score of 75-22. In the third frame, Pakistan left India with no chance, securing a decisive victory with a scoreline of 70-6.
Pakistan will now face Hong Kong in the semifinals as they continue their quest for the prestigious Asian Snooker Championship title.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 4, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.95 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.5 and selling rate is 298 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.20
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
