Pakistan's national snooker team secured a convincing victory over arch-rivals India with a 3-0 win in the Asian Snooker Championship quarterfinals, earning themselves a spot in the semifinals.

According to information received from Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, the Pakistani team comprising of national cueists Asjad Iqbal and Awais Munir outclassed India in a straightforward encounter in the quarterfinals.

The victorious team clinched the first frame 63-35, followed by a dominant performance in the second frame with a score of 75-22. In the third frame, Pakistan left India with no chance, securing a decisive victory with a scoreline of 70-6.

Pakistan will now face Hong Kong in the semifinals as they continue their quest for the prestigious Asian Snooker Championship title.