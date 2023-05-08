Zaman Anwer beats Asif Mochi to claim maiden Rustam-e-Pakistan title

LAHORE – Pakistan’s ace wrestler Zaman Anwar aka Jani Pehalwan clinched his first-ever Rustam-e-Pakistan title as he slammed Asif Mochi at the Punjab Stadium on Sunday.
Zaman, last year’s Commonwealth Games silver medallist, made his dream come true with his latest feat. No freestyle wrestler could pit the rival.
The title bout remained in progress for almost 30 minutes as no contestant able to pit other one, Zaman was however declared winner on points.
As Zaman was declared the winner, his aides lifted him on their shoulders to take a round of the stadium. Sharing his views, the new Rustam-e-Pakistan called Sunday’s contest a tough one, as he praised Asif for struggle.
Lahore never disappoints!!!— Syed Umair Hassan (@UmairhassanDgpr) May 7, 2023
Huge crowd and amazing scenes during Rustam-e-Pakistan Dangal event at Punjab Football Stadium Lahore.
Pakistan’s leading wrestlers are competing for the premier traditional Desi Wrestling title of Pakistan. @WahabViki @Sports_BoardPB… pic.twitter.com/GvIoXXzU0U
Zaman Anwar, an employee of WAPDA, was awarded mace of much-hyped title and a cheque of Rs10 lac. The runner-up wrestler Asif Mochi was given a cheque of Rs 500,000 while a cheque of Rs 300,000 was awarded to 3rd position holder Shahzad PocharPehlwan.
KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
The greenback started the week by gaining 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee amid looming uncertainty.
Data shared by forex dealers suggest that USD appreciated by 26 paisas and was currently hovering at Rs283.85.
Last week, the local currency improved its position against the dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation.
As International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Islamabad to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised, a report by Bank of America suggested that crisis hit Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments as the government failed to salvage much needed funding from global lender.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-May-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-may-8-2023
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.