Zaman Anwer beats Asif Mochi to claim maiden Rustam-e-Pakistan title

Web Desk 12:08 PM | 8 May, 2023
Source: Wahab Riaz (Twitter)

LAHORE – Pakistan’s ace wrestler Zaman Anwar aka Jani Pehalwan clinched his first-ever Rustam-e-Pakistan title as he slammed Asif Mochi at the Punjab Stadium on Sunday.

Zaman, last year’s Commonwealth Games silver medallist, made his dream come true with his latest feat. No freestyle wrestler could pit the rival.

The title bout remained in progress for almost 30 minutes as no contestant able to pit other one, Zaman was however declared winner on points.

As Zaman was declared the winner, his aides lifted him on their shoulders to take a round of the stadium. Sharing his views, the new Rustam-e-Pakistan called Sunday’s contest a tough one, as he praised Asif for struggle.

Zaman Anwar, an employee of WAPDA, was awarded mace of much-hyped title and a cheque of Rs10 lac. The runner-up wrestler Asif Mochi was given a cheque of Rs 500,000 while a cheque of Rs 300,000 was awarded to 3rd position holder Shahzad PocharPehlwan.

Google Doodle celebrates Gama Pehalwan’s birth anniversary 

