Canadian delegation visits Punjab IT Board

LAHORE - A delegation of government officials from Canada visited the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to explore areas of collaboration in Pakistan in the fields of Supporting Businesses, Knowledge-Economy, Freelancing and Entrepreneurship.
The delegation that hailed from Brampton, a city in the Ontario province of Canada, comprised Brampton City Councilor Rodney Power, Director of Economic Development Clare Barnett, Program Manager BHive/TBDC Anam Naseem and Business Development Officer ONIP-TBDC Umaid Zahid.
Senior officials including PITB’s Director General e-Governance Sajid Latif, Chief Technology Officer Adil Iqbal Khan and Joint Director Hammad Khalique as well as PASHA CEC Members Mudassir Malik (CEO AppsGeni Technologies) and Ali Ihsan (CEO FRAG Games) were also present.
PITB DG e-Governance Sajid Latif on behalf of Chairman PITB Faisal Yousaf gave a detailed brief on the tech-driven initiatives rolled out by the Government of Punjab. He emphasized on PITB executed projects that aim at empowering youth, women and differently-abled persons. Some of these key initiatives include the National Freelance Training Program (NFTP), Regional Plan 9 and the National Expansion Plan of NICS.
The Director of Economic Development Claire Barnett discussed various possible freelancing opportunities in Brampton to support the freelancing community in Pakistan and help strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem.
Brampton City Councilor Rodney Power appreciated PITB’s contribution in empowering the youth and promoting the entrepreneurial ecosystem, especially in Punjab. The delegation was also given an overview of the startups housed at the Punjab IT Board.
KARACHI – Pakistan’s rupee continues to face blows against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
The greenback started the week by gaining 26 paisas against the Pakistani rupee amid looming uncertainty.
Data shared by forex dealers suggest that USD appreciated by 26 paisas and was currently hovering at Rs283.85.
Last week, the local currency improved its position against the dollar, settling with a marginal appreciation.
As International Monetary Fund (IMF) reiterated that it is working with Islamabad to bring the pending ninth review to conclusion once the necessary financing is in place and the agreement is finalised, a report by Bank of America suggested that crisis hit Pakistan will need to pause debt repayments as the government failed to salvage much needed funding from global lender.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below gold rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,740
