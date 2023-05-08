Fowzia Siddique gets visa to meet sister Aafia at US jail 

ISLAMABAD – The US administration has granted visa t Dr Fowzia Siddique to meet her sister Dr Aafia Siddique, who is serving her sentence in a case initiated against her for allegedly working for a terror outfit.

It was told by Additional Attorney General Munawar Iqbal Dougal to the Islamabad High Court during hearing of the case related to release of Aafia from the US detention and his repatriation to Pakistan.

The government lawyer said Fowzia had gotten the five-year visa, adding that the meeting between the two sisters is scheduled between May 29 to 31. Reports said she along with lawyer Cladio Smith will hold meeting with her sister at the US prison facility.

During the hearing, the court ordered the Minister of Foreign Affairs to arrange an independent doctor for psychological examination of Aafia Siddique. It also directed the officials to provide documents and information regarding Aafia to his lawyer, who will give an undertaking that the information will not be misused.

Later, the judge adjourned the hearing till June 30.

The Pakistani scientist, who is also a US citizen, is serving 86-year prison sentence after being convicted by the US court of seven counts of attempted murder and assault on US military personnel in Afghanistan.