Punjab enters New Regulatory Era with launch of Agriculture, Food & Drug Authority

LAHORE – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz inaugurated Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority (PAFDA), calling it a long-overdue and transformative initiative for the province and the entire country.

PM and other officials were given a comprehensive briefing on the laboratory’s operations, while a documentary film showcased the extensive reforms and initiatives spearheaded by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, highlighting years of planning and execution behind the project.

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif termed the establishment of an authority for transparent monitoring of agricultural products and medicines as the “need of the hour.” He expressed confidence that PAFDA would soon emerge as a regional Center of Excellence, setting new benchmarks for quality control and governance.

The premier paid glowing tribute to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for launching critical reforms in Punjab, emphasizing that the government is fully committed to ensuring transparency through the use of modern technology. He praised the dedication and professionalism of scientists and technical experts, calling their contributions invaluable.

Sharif said, adding that the Food and Drug Authority has been established not just for Punjab, but to serve the entire nation. He further revealed that a network of forensic laboratories has been set up across the province to provide irrefutable evidence against criminal activity, strengthening the justice system.

CM Maryam termed establishment of PAFDA as living proof of the government’s commitment to public service. She stated that Punjab is now firmly on the path of development and prosperity, with the digital revolution already underway across the province. She made it clear that merit will not be compromised under any circumstances, reiterating that transparency and accountability are central to her administration’s vision.

The launch of the Punjab Agriculture Food and Drug Authority marks a decisive shift toward science-driven governance, promising safer food, stronger exports, transparent drug regulation, and a modern forensic framework for Punjab and beyond.