Saudi Arabia, UK condemn BLA’s covert Attacks in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD – A coordinated terrorist attacks rocked Balochistan on Saturday, leaving dozens dead and multiple cities under siege, and it prompted condemnations from Islamabad’s allies.

Pakistani security forces killed 67 militants while repelling the brazen assaults, which targeted the provincial capital Quetta, the coastal city of Gwadar, and towns in Kharan and Kalat. The attacks drew immediate international condemnation.

British High Commission in Pakistan denounced the violence, offering condolences to the families of victims and affirming the United Kingdom’s support for Pakistan in combating terrorism. “We stand with Pakistan in rejecting terrorism and reaffirm our shared commitment to peace and security,” a spokesperson said on social media.

Saudi Arabia also strongly condemned the attacks. KSA’s Foreign Affairs reiterated its firm opposition to all forms of terrorism and extremism, expressing solidarity with Pakistan and its ongoing security efforts. The ministry extended condolences to the victims’ families, the government, and the people of Pakistan, while wishing a swift recovery to those injured. Saudi Arabia reaffirmed its commitment to support Pakistan in safeguarding its territory from threats.

As Balochistan reels from the coordinated strikes, security forces continue operations across multiple districts, determined to restore stability to the violence-hit region.