Web Desk
01:22 PM | 27 Oct, 2020
Facebook to launch its own Web Hosting service
CALIFORNIA – Social media conglomerate Facebook has announced to launch its own free website builder and paid web hosting service to support the businesses during the pandemic.

By investing in these new business tools, the social media company is working with its partners to launch this service in the coming months. It will directly compete with other website builders like Wix and GoDaddy.

The company aims to target small and medium-size businesses which are looking for cost-friendly and reliable solutions.

While Facebook adds new shopping features to WhatsApp business, it hopes that its new hosting services will provide a new option for businesses to manage their customer communications.

With WhatsApp, Facebook has been working on increasing its demand for business customers. This new service will open new grounds for the company. Apart from making the hosting service available in a few months, the company also plans on introducing ways to make purchases directly through WhatsApp chats, with compatibility with the existing e-commerce to make things easier for traders.

