Mobile app to help combat coronavirus launched in Pakistan
Associated Press of Pakistan
04:42 PM | 29 Mar, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Information Technology has developed an application “COVID-19 Gov PK” in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The application, available at both iOS and Android stores, was developed by the National Information Technology Board (NITB).

The application will provide awareness to citizens about all the actions to be taken for the prevention of coronavirus threat.

The application currently contains four different functions such as dashboard, providing the current status of COVID-19; alarms, reminding to maintain personal hygiene; a chatbot for awareness and the World Health Organization (WHO) video tutorials.

According to APP, one of the major features, Radius Alert, is currently under trial and after completion, it will provide citizens with an opportunity to track virus patients in a certain radius, thus allowing them to maintain a safe distance.

 The said feature will be launched within one week, APP reported.

