Sarah Khan's best fashion moments in 'Sabaat'

01:49 PM | 27 Oct, 2020
Sarah Khan's best fashion moments in 'Sabaat'
'Sabaat' finally came to an end last weekend, but we still can't get over Miral's glorious fashion moments. The show offered just as much timeless fashion as it did heavy drama.

Sarah Khan's eccentric sense of style managed to grab eyeballs when it came to her ultra-chic fashion statements.

From nailing the girl boss look with statement pantsuits to perfecting the preppy, polished look with monochrome outfits, Sarah created a non-stop carousel of fashion moments.

Here are some of the most memorable looks that we can't stop swooning over: 

Which look is your favourite? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

