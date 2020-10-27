FC soldier among 4 shot dead in Kurram

KURRAM – Unknown assailant shot dead four people including a Frontier Corps soldier fire on a moving vehicle in Shalozan area of Kurram district, Dawn News reported on Monday.

As per the police officials, the victims were taking food for labourers working on an under-construction house in the area when they came under attack.

Engineer Asad Ali, Yadullah, Ayan Haider (child) and Frontier Corps soldier Sadiq Hussain died on the spot, while two other children, Safdar Abbas and Anum Fatima, travelling with them were injured.

The police launched a search operation and arrested six.

A case has been lodged for further investigations, District police officer Mohammad Quresh Khan said.

Nasir Mehdi, a sibling of deceased Asad Ali said, my brother was fighting a legal battle for deprived people of their share in community land.