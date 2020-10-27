The Weeknd leads American Music Awards nominations

02:21 PM | 27 Oct, 2020
Canadian musician The Weeknd and newcomer Roddy Ricch dominate the nominations this week for the 2020 American Music Awards.

It was announced on Monday that the two-time AMA winner and rapper will compete for artist of the year against Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift.

Both artists bagged eight American Music Award nominations each, the most of any nominee. They also collected the nomination for the night’s most prestigious award, Artist of the Year.

Apart from scoring 5 nods, Megan Thee Stallion is in competition with Ricch, Lewis Capaldi, Doja Cat, DaBaby and Lil Baby for new artist of the year. 

It's surprising to see that Billie Eilish received only two nominations for best alternative rock artist and favourite social artist. The 18-year-old artist had won big at the Grammy Awards in January.

This year’s awards will be held at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater and air live on ABC on 22 November.

