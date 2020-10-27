Security put on high alert across Punjab, Sindh

LAHORE – Authorities ordered a security high alert for all sensitive places, on Tuesday hours after at least seven lives were lost in Peshawar bomb blast.

Punjab IG Inam Ghani directed force to increase security in red zone areas and heightened security at checkpoints at inter-provincial and inter-district levels. In wake of current circumstances, he ordered security officials to intensify search and intelligence operations across the province.

Sindh IG Mushtaq Mahar also heightened security at the provincial level. Police patrolling, picketing and snap check should be made more effective. CTD and special branch were also put on high alert, the police chief said.

Three days ago, at least three people were killed and seven were injured when a remote-controlled bomb exploded in Quetta’s Hazarganji fruit market. The incident occurred as the Pakistan Democratic Movement rally was taking place in the city.

National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) had issued a threat alert for Peshawar and Quetta on October 22. The authority said Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan was planning to target religious and political parties in bomb attacks and suicide bombings.

The Authority also recommended strict security measures in Quetta and Peshawar to avoid any untoward incident.

