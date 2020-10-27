PM, govt officials and political leaders condemn Peshawar attack
12:43 PM | 27 Oct, 2020
PM, govt officials and political leaders condemn Peshawar attack
ISLAMABAD – Government of Pakistan and political leaders condemned the Peshawar blast which claimed nearly 7 lives and injured other 70.

Prime Minister Imran Khan strongly condemned the blast expressed grief over the loss of life, he prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

President Arif Alvi condemned the blast at the religious school in Peshawar and offered his condolences.

“May Allah Almighty grant patience to the bereaved families and raise the ranks of martyrs,” President Alvi said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi also condemns the blast; he said innocent students of a madrassa were targeted today. I am heartbroken over the deaths and injury of several children as a result of the blast.

The whole nation stands side by side with its armed forces and law enforcement agencies in this war on terror and we will eradicate the monster of terrorism, he added.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz said The culprits behind the attack on students have nothing to do with humanity. The sordid designs of those trying to stoke instability in the country will be foiled.”

CM KPK strongly condemned the incident and directs the police to launch an inquiry immediately. He said that those responsible will not be able to escape justice.

Special Assistant to CM KPK on Information Kamran Bangash states the blast as failed attempt to sabotage peace in the country. "Those who spread terror will never succeed in their mission," he added.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, currently in Gilgit-Baltistan for the upcoming polls, said those who target innocent civilians have no religion while condemning the explosion in the seminary. Terrorists cannot break the will of the people of Pakistan through their cowardly attacks and expressed concern at the increasing incidents of terrorism in the country.

Former premier Nawaz Sharif, while condemning the attack, said he is "extremely saddened" by the attack on innocent children and added that those who attacked the seminary cannot be Muslims.

The daughter of PML-N leader, Maryam Nawaz also condemned the blast and said it "had left her deeply saddened" and she could not even "imagine the pain of the mothers" who lost their children. She prayed for the families and those who lost their lives and were injured in the attack.

