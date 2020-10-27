Kumail Nanjiani feels 'hopeless & helpless' amid COVID-19 spike

Stand-up comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani has shared an update about his mental health and it's seriously heartbreaking.

In a recent Twitter thread, the 42-year-old has opened up about feeling 'hopeless and helpless' in his eighth month of quarantining, as coronavirus cases continued to rise across the US.

I’m sorry. I’m generally a very optimistic person & have fought to keep positive these last few months. But today is hard. We are heading into a massive Covid spike & the people who are supposed to protect us are doing nothing & blaming us for being concerned. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 25, 2020

Expressing his concern for the pandemic and how the United States has handled it carelessly compared to other countries, he said, "I’m sorry. I’m generally a very optimistic person and have fought to keep positive these last few months. But today is hard. We are heading into a massive Covid spike and the people who are supposed to protect us are doing nothing & blaming us for being concerned."

He continued: “We’ve been in quarantine for 8 months because my wife is in a high-risk group. We feel let down by our country. But it’s not about us. We’re the lucky ones. Over 226,000 people have died. That’s so many families destroyed. People have lost their homes, their jobs…And this was all preventable. I look at the Covid cases & deaths in other countries & it feels like they’re in another world. Are they dealing with the same disease we are? I guess that’s the difference. They’re dealing with it. We’re not. We politicized every suppression effort.”

And this was all preventable. I look at the Covid cases & deaths in other countries & it feels like they’re in another world. Are they dealing with the same disease we are? I guess that’s the difference. They’re dealing with it. We’re not. We politicized every suppression effort. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 25, 2020

The 'Silicon Valley' actor also shared his disappointment regarding the ongoing narrative about how taking precautions is deemed as a sign of weakness.

"Wearing masks is a sign of weakness. Protecting your friends, family, neighbours are a sign of weakness. Getting your heart broken every day by rising cases is a sign of weakness. Worrying that the next text will contain unthinkable news is a sign of weakness," he wrote. "Sleepless nights because what will happen if the person laying next to you in bed gets sick is a sign of weakness. Science is a sign of weakness. We could have done so much more to prevent all these losses."

I feel like I work Fealy hard to keep all these doors closed in my mind, to try and keep all these scary/sad/devastating thoughts out of my head. Focus on the positive. Donate to worthy causes. People are doing fantastic work out there. Most days it works. But not today. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) October 25, 2020

"I guess I have nothing constructive to say," he wrote with a defeated tone. "Just be careful out there. I’m afraid we have a couple of bad months ahead of us. And I feel hopeless & helpless today."

"Actually, please respond with worthy organisations we can donate to," concluded Nanjiani.

