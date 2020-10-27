Celebs express grief over Peshawar madrassa blast

At least seven madrasa students were martyred and more than 40 got injured in a bomb blast that hit a religious seminary located in Dir Colony, Peshawar on early Tuesday morning.

According to initial media reports, the blast occurred in a religious seminary (madrasa) in a mosque, located in Zargarabad near Deer Colony in Peshawar.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) Police Shafqat Malik has confirmed that time device was used in the powerful explosion.

Following the devastating incident, numerous celebs and public figures took to Twitter to lament the attack.

Deeply saddened to learn about the terrorist attack in Peshawar madrassa. Mind is numb at the thought of our children bleeding again. Unfathomable loss for the families... Lots and lots of prayers for the victims. May Allah protect us from all evil. — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) October 27, 2020

At a loss of words!



May the martyrs of the #DirColony tragedy rest in eternal peace. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the injured.#Peshawar #Pakistan — Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) October 27, 2020

#Peshawar blast is a sad reminder that those cowards who hide in the dark to stalk innocent Pakistanis are completely aligned with the forces which create instability & chaos. They will not succeed. — salman ahmad (@sufisal) October 27, 2020

Deeply saddened by terrorist attack on madrassah in Peshawar. Brings back haunting memories from the Peshawar school attack. None of this should be forgotten. https://t.co/ZmrkbCFc30 #PeshawarBlast — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) October 27, 2020

Cowardly attacks on children in schools is senseless. Pakistan’s resolve against terrorism remains strong. Condolences to all those affected by the #PeshawarBlast cc @GovtofPakistan @tariqahmadbt @ukinpakistan — Christian Turner (@CTurnerFCDO) October 27, 2020

Cowardly terrorist attack on children this morning in Peshawar. There is a clear strategy to destabilize Pakistan. It’s a multi tier co ordinated effort by both external & internal cowards. But the nation stands resolute & our resolve for peace & progress will not be stopped. — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) October 27, 2020

