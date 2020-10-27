Pakistan gets its top official assets accounts verified to strengthen online presence

ISLAMABAD – To strengthen the digital presence of government of Pakistan, the Digital Media Wing (DMW) at Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has gotten 45 official accounts verified including President of Pakistan, Senate of Pakistan, PM Initiatives, Deputy Speaker of National Assembly, Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and many Federal Ministries and Ministers.

The blue verified badge on Twitter lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. The badge appears next to the name on an account’s profile and next to the account name in search results.

This breakthrough came after DMW has developed a communication channel with Twitter office in the region to address such issues and get Twitter support to Pakistan. Imran Ghazali, GM at Digital Media Wing briefed that it is a small but important step as part of the overall strategy to strengthen the digital presence of government of Pakistan.

Furthermore, Ghazali added that due to this menace of disinformation, fake news and fake accounts, it is critically important for the Government to have verified accounts to disseminate authentic information, news and updates regarding the Government.

The verified accounts will also help Government of Pakistan reach more people and they will be taken as first source of authentic information related to ministries.

GM DMW, Imran Ghazali said he is also working with other platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Google and YouTube to ensure fake accounts in the name of GoP are removed and verified accounts are established. The Government of Pakistan will also publish the list of authentic accounts of Ministries and Ministers.

PM’s Focal Person on Digital Media, Dr. Arslan Khalid, tweeted and appreciated the DMW for getting the official assets of Government of Pakistan verified on Twitter.

The DMW is also working to organize the digital assets and recently standardized the handle of Government of Pakistan social media assets as @GovtofPakistan on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube and launched the branded logos of each ministry.