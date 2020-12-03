Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza back to jail after parole ends
06:16 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
Shehbaz Sharif, son Hamza back to jail after parole ends
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza were shifted back to the prison in separate vehicles on Thursday.

Both political leaders were released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail for five days on parole to attend the funeral of Shehbaz’s mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar. 

The Punjab government extended the parole for one day on December 2 after the PML-N filed an application in this regard. 

Begum Shamim had died in London on November 22. She had gone to the United Kingdom in February to her ailing son, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who is London for around 12 months for his treatment. 

The funeral prayers of Nawaz’s mother were held at the Sharif Medical City in Raiwand while she was buried next to her husband’s, Mian Sharif, grave at the family’s Jati Umra estate in Lahore on Saturday.

Following the death of Begum Shamim, the PML-N moved the provincial government to release its leaders for 14 days on parole. 

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and his cabinet however granted them five-day parole. They were released from the jail on November 27. 

The opposition leaders are in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) as they are being trailed for alleged corruption. 

