Over 50 arrested for violating COVID-19 SOPs at Peshawar metro stations 

PESHAWAR – The district administration has detained at least 52 people for violating coronavirus SOPs at the stations and stops of the newly-inaugurated Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) in Peshawar.

The detentions were made as the administration has launched a crackdown against violators in order to slow the spread of the contagious disease as country is facing second wave of COVID-19.

A team also reviewed arrangements at several BRT stations in Saddar, and GT road.

Pakistan has reported 3,499 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, as the number of positive cases has surged to 406,810 on Thursday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), at least 39 new deaths occurred in a day, and the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,205 on Thursday.

The number of active coronavirus cases in Pakistan crossed the mark of 50,000. At least 346,951 people have recovered from the virus up until now - 1,586 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other provinces.

Till now 177,625 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 121,083 in Punjab, 47,919 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,268 in Balochistan, 31,165 in Islamabad, 7,067 in Azad Kashmir and 4,683 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 3,091 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,968 in Sindh, 1,378 in KP, 169 in Balochistan, 329 in Islamabad, 173 in Azad Kashmir and 97 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 5,627,539 coronavirus tests, and 42,904 in the last 24 hours.