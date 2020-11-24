Karachi bans indoor dining services to contain Covid-19 surge
10:29 AM | 24 Nov, 2020
Karachi bans indoor dining services to contain Covid-19 surge
KARACHI – The Karachi administration on Monday announced new Covid-19 restrictions for restaurants to be imposed from Tuesday (today).

The new restrictions have been imposed in wake of a spike in fresh coronavirus cases across the city of Lights.

According to the details, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ali Shallwani imposes ban on dining services in all Karachi restaurants and only open-air restaurants have been allowed to continue dine-in services.

Shallwani said that new restrictions will help in controlling the spread of the virus.

All deputy commissioners of the city have been directed to ensure the implementation of new instructions.

