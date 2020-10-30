Pakistan reports highest new COVID-19 cases since July

LAHORE Pakistan has reported twenty deaths by coronavirus and 1,078 persons have been tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,795 on Friday while the number of positive cases has surged to 332,186.

Latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) states the new cases has crossed the 1,000 figure for the first time since July 30.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of both cases and casualties followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 4,409,537 coronavirus tests and 32,933 in the last 24 hours.

313,527 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 632 patients are in critical condition.