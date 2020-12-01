Nearly a dozen Pakistani officials in UK contract COVID-19
LONDON – More than ten officials of Pakistan High Commission in London have tested positive for COVID-19 as the United Kingdom faced second national lockdown due to rising number of cases.
The virus-positive persons include officers and subordinates. All have been quarantined while further measures are being taken to save other officials.
Most of the countries in the world are facing second wave of COVID-19, forcing the governments to impose lockdowns or restrictions to slow the spread of the contagious disease.
The UK on Monday reported 12,330 new coronavirus cases while 205 people died in last 24 hours.
The number of cases is a slight rise from the 12,155 new cases seen on Sunday - with the number of fatalities falling slightly from 215.
