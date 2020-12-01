Student drowns in Chenab River while taking selfie

RAHIM YAR KHAN – A teenager has died after he lost his balance and drowned in Chenab River while trying to take a group selfie on a boat with his friends, rescue sources said Tuesday.

Zeeshan, 17, was a resident of Basti Chakar Mohana of Punjab's Rahim Yar Khan district and a student of class XI.

After a six-hour-long struggle, the boy's body was recovered and handed over to his family.