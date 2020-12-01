Student drowns in Chenab River while taking selfie
09:38 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
Share
RAHIM YAR KHAN – A teenager has died after he lost his balance and drowned in Chenab River while trying to take a group selfie on a boat with his friends, rescue sources said Tuesday.
Zeeshan, 17, was a resident of Basti Chakar Mohana of Punjab's Rahim Yar Khan district and a student of class XI.
After a six-hour-long struggle, the boy's body was recovered and handed over to his family.
Karachi man shoots himself while filming Tiktok ... 04:17 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – A security guard accidentally shot himself dead while recording a TikTok video, police said on ...
- PM Imran inaugurates highest national parks in Gilgit-Baltistan ...11:23 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Founder of The Forex Hub, James Watts Shares his Ultimate Blueprint ...11:19 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- New TLP chief Saad Rizvi 'is a drug addict' (VIDEO)10:59 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- ECP delays by-elections amid second wave of COVID-1910:49 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan allocates $150 million for COVID-19 vaccine10:10 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
First video of Bakhtawar's engagement hits social media
12:34 PM | 1 Dec, 2020
- Has Feroze Khan and wife parted ways?08:57 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Sana Khan goes for a drive with husband (VIDEO)06:38 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- World's loneliest elephant reaches Cambodia06:06 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020