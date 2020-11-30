Karachi man shoots himself while filming Tiktok (VIDEO)
04:17 PM | 30 Nov, 2020
KARACHI – A security guard accidentally shot himself dead while recording a TikTok video, police said on Monday.

According to the details, the deceased man was a security guard in a flour mill in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area of the metropolitan city.

In the video, the man along with his friend was filming a Tiktok video in which he placed a rife on his chest and accidentally triggered the rifle. The bullet of the rifle ripped the chest of the man.

As per the police officials, the video which was saved in his mobile phone, shows him placing a rifle on his chest and was shooting on some song. Police have detained the victim's friend.

The arrested man told the police that the rifle was not in a condition to fire and it didn’t work. “I don’t how it fired that day,” he added.

The body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination.

Earlier on 21st November, a similar incident occurred in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of Karachi as a security guard accidentally shot himself dead while shooting a video for TikTok.

