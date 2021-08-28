Minar-e-Pakistan incident – Suspects’ identity parade delayed as TikToker girl falls ill

06:55 PM | 28 Aug, 2021
Minar-e-Pakistan incident – Suspects' identity parade delayed as TikToker girl falls ill
LAHORE – The identity parade of more than 140 suspects in the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case has been put off due to the ill health of the female TikToker.

Reports said that the magistrate left the Camp Jail Lahore after he was informed that the victim could not come due to her ill health.

The magistrate has announced that the suspects’ identity parade will be held on September 1st. He has directed the jail officials to make arrangements for the process on the said date.

Meanwhile, the families of those arrested in the assault case protested outside the jail and demanded the release of suspects after completing the identification process.

According to the process, the tiktoker girl will identify the suspects in presence of the magistrate. After which, the accused persons will be produced before the court to seek their physical remand.

The Minar-e-Pakistan assault came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day. The police had registered a case against 400 men for assaulting the woman.

A medical examination of female TikToker, who was attacked and molested by a charged mob at Minar-e-Pakistan, has confirmed that she has suffered injuries during the assault.

PM Imran 'pained' by Minar-e-Pakistan incident 07:53 PM | 25 Aug, 2021

LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the incident of assaulting a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan ...

