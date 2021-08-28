Sindh to reopen schools from Monday

KARACHI – All public and private educational institutions under administrative control of School Education and Literacy Department will be reopened from Monday.

An official notification stated that the decision was taken on the recommendation of working committee of Steering Committee on Education.

The schools will remain open six days a week and fifty percent attendance of students on alternative days would be ensured, it added.

All educational institutions will ensure 100 percent vaccination of teaching and non-teaching staff by producing evidence to the concerned regional heads.

Earlier this week, Schools in Sindh were allowed to resume classes with fully vaccinates staff from August 30, provincial education minister Sardar Shah said.

Speaking in a presser, the PPP leader said all the schools that have fully vaccinated staff can resume classes with 50 percent while the institutions that failed to complete the pre-requisite will not be allowed to resume classes.

Shah, while emphasizing the vaccination against the novel virus, said there’s no other way to curb the virus spread without getting the anti covid jab. We will have no option rather closing the schools in the coming weeks if we allowed them now to resume classes without vaccination.

The sooner we all get jabbed, the sooner we get rid of the global pandemic, he said.