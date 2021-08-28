'I stand corrected my friend,' Anupam Kher tells Shehzad Roy

Indian actor Anupam Kher has accepted his mistake after sharing a viral video featuring Pakistani children and praised Pakistani singer and social activist Shehzad Roy for pointing it out.

The Indian actor took to Twitter and responded to Roy’s tweet, saying “Dear @ShehzadRoy! I stand corrected my friend.”

Praising Shehzad Roy’s work, Anupam Kher said, “I loved the video. Keep up the great work you are doing with these kids!! Love and prayers always!!”

The Pakistani singer reciprocated Anupam Kher’s kind words and wrote, “Sir @AnupamPKher Thank you. I am your fan and love the work you do. I will keep you updated about these lovely group of kids and their music.”

On Friday, Shehzad Roy had politely responded to the tweet posted by Anupam Kher, saying, “Sir @AnupamPKher Thanks for sharing the video I shared a few days back. You say that these talented kids are from Bharat, a humble correction, these kids are in fact from Hunza, Pakistan. I am in touch with them and have sent them all the musical instruments they need.”

The Indian acting great on August 18 shared a viral video of talented kids from Hunza, Pakistan and mistook them as children from an Indian village.