Shehzad Roy politely corrects Anupam Kher over viral video claim
Web Desk
04:46 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Pakistani singer-songwriter and social activist Shehzad Roy has humbly responded to Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher over a viral video claim.

Kher had recently shared a video of a group of talented children performing in Hunza, Pakistan. The kids were playing music with makeshift instruments in the viral video

Lauding their dedication, the Indian veteran actor claimed the children were from a village in India.

Responding to Kher, Roy took to his Twitter handle and said,  “Sir, thanks for sharing the video I shared a few days back."

"You say that these talented kids are from Bharat, a humble correction; these kids are from Hunza, Pakistan. I am in touch with them and have sent them all the musical instruments they need,” the 44-year-old concluded.

Earlier, Shehzad had announced that he was searching for super talented children and needed help. “Please somebody tell me where are these kids,” he wrote, further promising: “I’ll give them all the instruments they need.”

Keyboard warriors were quick to help out Roy as they pointed out that the kids are most probably from Hunza and the viral video is an old clip.

“They are “Chilipchi band ” from my village. But this performance is around 8 years old,” said a user named Ghulam Abbas Hunzai, hinting at his connection to Hunza.

