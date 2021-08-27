The Borderless Phantom X brings an aesthetic look to modern users

Artistically designed smartphones are all the rage these days as they add glamour and elegance to the devices. Previously only bringing budget-friendly smartphones, the leading smartphone brand TECNO has for the first time ventured into the realm of premium smartphones with the launch of the Borderless phone – Phantom X. The phone features an elegant design of a 3D Borderless Screen and the industry’s first silk glass back cover adding class to the user experience.

With the newly launched flagship smartphone, TECNO brings Pakistani users an exceptional experience with the aesthetically designed Phantom X. The phone comes with a unique 3D Borderless Screen, embedded with a unique arc design at the right angle of 36.5° to accommodate a comfortable grip on the hand. As the 3D borderless screen is unbounded by bezels while having a large bending angle up to 70°, text and images blend effortlessly around the edges of the device giving it a stylish look. This waterfall screen gives the Phantom X a unique look making users stand out in the crowd.

Dedicated to bringing a premium experience with this latest flagship device, TECNO has included the finest AMOLED display in the Phantom X that offers a brilliant display and smooth operation. The incredible 6.7″ screen will surely give users enjoyable gaming and binge-watching experience! Moreover, the screen includes an ultra-thin in-display Fingerprint for better convenience and comfort. Not only this, but Phantom X also offers the industry’s leading curved glass surface etched texture design. The elegant silk glass back, complemented by etched pinstripes on the surface, gives a shiny but fingerprint-free finish for modern users.

The Phantom X is available in two elegant colors that add to the premium feel of the device. The two artistic colors include Icelandic Blue, which gives a simple and serene look to the smartphone, and Summer Sunset, which offers a brilliant and romantic look on which the colors change with the light. The phone comes with other remarkable features including, a 50MP main rear camera, 256GB storage capacity, and more.