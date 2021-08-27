Ramiz Raja or Asad Ali? PCB to elect new chairman on Sept 13

06:47 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Ramiz Raja or Asad Ali? PCB to elect new chairman on Sept 13
Share

LAHORE – Election Commissioner of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed has called a special meeting of the Board of Governors on Monday, 13 September to elect the 36th PCB Chairman.

The Election Commissioner made the decision in his first meeting at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday afternoon, in which he also directed that notices of the special meeting be issued to the BoG members. Such notices have been issued.

Earlier on Friday morning, PCB Patron, Prime Minister Imran Khan, had nominated Asad Ali Khan and Ramiz Raja on the BoG for a three-year term while exercising his powers under clause 12(1) of the PCB Constitution.

The other five members on the BoG are Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Arif Saeed and Javed Kurieshi (all independent members) and Wasim Khan (PCB Chief Executive).

PM Imran nominates Ramiz Raja, Asad Ali for PCB ... 01:03 PM | 27 Aug, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday nominated former Pakistan cricket captain Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali for Pakistan ...

More From This Category
Pakistani athlete Zahab Kamal sets world with ...
08:13 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Pakistan hopes for normalisation in Afghanistan, ...
04:17 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Taliban asking Turkey to run Kabul airport: ...
03:02 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Pakistan upset over UK’s decision to retain it ...
02:30 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
PM Imran nominates Ramiz Raja, Asad Ali for PCB ...
01:03 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - ...
10:18 AM | 27 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
TikTok stars Jannat Mirza and Alishba Anjum celebrate sister's engagement
05:25 PM | 27 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr