Ramiz Raja or Asad Ali? PCB to elect new chairman on Sept 13

LAHORE – Election Commissioner of the Pakistan Cricket Board, Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed has called a special meeting of the Board of Governors on Monday, 13 September to elect the 36th PCB Chairman.

The Election Commissioner made the decision in his first meeting at the Gaddafi Stadium on Friday afternoon, in which he also directed that notices of the special meeting be issued to the BoG members. Such notices have been issued.

Earlier on Friday morning, PCB Patron, Prime Minister Imran Khan, had nominated Asad Ali Khan and Ramiz Raja on the BoG for a three-year term while exercising his powers under clause 12(1) of the PCB Constitution.

The other five members on the BoG are Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Arif Saeed and Javed Kurieshi (all independent members) and Wasim Khan (PCB Chief Executive).