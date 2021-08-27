Pakistani athlete Zahab Kamal sets world with longest hair donation

RICHMOND – Pakistani squash player Zahab Kamal Khan set a new world record by donating her 6 feet long hair for a charity organisation that provides treatment to children and young adults with medically-related hair loss.

The 30-year-old athlete, who moved to the United States in 2018 and resides in Northern Virginia, has been growing her hair for the past 17 years as she had her last hair cut at the age of 13.

With hair that was 6feet and 3 inches long, Khan went for the big chop to a local saloon and donated 5 feet and 1 inch long hair to the charity.

The world-ranked squash player has been recognised as the "Longest Haired Athlete." She runs an NGO in the US to help student-athletes in Pakistan who are unable to play their sports and pursue their studies due to poverty and lack of resources.

"Growing up in Pakistan, there were not many opportunities for girls to participate in sports. I have been fortunate to have had parents who pushed me to succeed," international media quoted Khan as saying. "I am proud to support children in their academic and athletic endeavors."

To celebrate the feat, the Pakistani player took to Facebook and revealed that it was the idea of her father adding that their dream finally came true after 18 years.

“Today I am very happy to be working with Children with hair loss and grateful to know that my hair is going to help kids,” she wrote.

Zahab also set a record of most hair clips (1100) on her head. Guinness has also recognized the record with the most clips.