Prominent activist Rubina Saigol dies of coronavirus in Lahore

LAHORE - Prominent scholar and human rights activist Rubina Saigol passed away in Lahore on Friday days after contracting novel coronavirus.

Saigol, who was also known for being educationist, had been admitted to a hospital ten days ago after her health deteriorated due to the infection.

Her niece Nidar Usman confirmed the death of the activist on Twitter.

"With profound grief and sorrow, I regret to inform that our beloved Ruby khala has passed away. Please pray for her," she said in a tweet.

A number of politicians, writers and others have expressed sadness over the death of Saigol.

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was "deeply saddened" over her demise.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also mourned the passing of the veteran activist. It noted that Saigol's "work on gender, nationalism, human rights and education has inspired three generations of activists and academics".