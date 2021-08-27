Pakistan reports 95 deaths, 4,016 new Covid-19 cases in a day

ISLAMABAD – Amid the recent uptick in coronavirus cases owing to the fourth wave of the pandemic, Pakistan has recorded 95 new deaths and 4,016 new infections on Friday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 25,415 and the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,144,341.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 3,235 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 1,026,082. The national positivity has soared to 6.4 percent.

Statistics 27 Aug 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 62,496

Positive Cases: 4016

Positivity % : 6.42%

Deaths : 95 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) August 27, 2021

At least 427,037 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 386,578 in Punjab 159,483 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 97,956 in Islamabad, 32,014 in Balochistan, 31,478 in Azad Kashmir, and 9,795 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 62,496 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 17,520,285 since the first case was reported.