Pakistani women can now check about men’s secret marriages with new Nadra system

07:22 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – The National Database Registration Authority (NDRA) has introduced an online family verification drive, ‘Qaumi Tasdeeq-o-Tajdeed Campaign’.

 The new system will help people identify if any irrelevant person is registered in their family. But, the initiative will be more useful for married women who want to keep an eye on their husbands.

By sending a simple message to NADRA, they can get details if their husband is hiding his second marriage.

To find out, women just need to text their husband's CNIC number and its date of issuance to 8009.

Here is the text format: <13 digit CNIC No> Space

In response, you will receive details of your family members. If you spot any incorrect information or the name of an unrelated person in the list, write '1' in reply to inform NADRA. 

A representative of the NADRA will then contact you from its helpline 051-2778009 to update the family details. 

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

