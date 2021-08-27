PM Imran nominates Ramiz Raja, Asad Ali for PCB BoG

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday nominated former Pakistan cricket captain Ramiz Raja and Asad Ali for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Board of Governors (BOG).

The notification was issued by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) under the direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and the Patron-in-Chief of the PCB Imran Khan.

Asad Ali, who was previously nominated by Prime Minister Imran Khan alongside former PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani, has been nominated again for a three-year term in the BOG.

Earlier, the former PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani stepped down from his role after his three-year tenure ended.

Mani held two meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this week while sources claimed that the premier had asked him to continue as PCB chief.

Reports further cited that Raja has also accepted the post of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman. “The aim is to reset Pakistan cricket's GPS and will be in pursuit of excellence,” he was quoted by a publication saying.

Mani was given the offer for extension at the end of his term but he refused to accept it and informed Prime Minister Imran Khan about his decision.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan will be the acting chairperson until elections are held in the near future.

PM Khan already appointed Justice ® Azmat Saeed as the election commissioner to hold the PCB chairman elections.