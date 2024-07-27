From Arshad Nadeem to Jehanara Nabi: Pakistani athletes set to shine at Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024 started with bang, and athletes from across the world will be in action from today vying for medals.
Pakistan has chance to clinch the medals tally as group of finest athletes will be contesting in the major international multi-sport event being held in France.
|Athlete
|Event
|Arshad Nadeem
|Men’s Javelin Throw
|Faiqa Riaz
|Women’s 100m
|Ghulam Mustafa Bashir
|Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
|Gulfam Joseph
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event
|10m Air Pistol Men
|Kishmala Talat
|10m Air Pistol Women
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
|25m Pistol Women
|Ahmed Durrani
|Men’s 200m Freestyle
|Jehanara Nabi
|200m Freestyle
Arshad Nadeem will compete in Men’s Javelin Throw, aiming for gold after notable achievements including a Commonwealth Games gold and a World Championship silver.
Faiqa Riaz is set for the Women’s 100m, where she hopes to break the national record and compete alongside her idol, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.
Ghulam Mustafa Bashir returns for his third Olympics in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, hoping to build on his World Championship bronze and his 18th global ranking.
Gulfam Joseph will participate in both the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event and the Men’s 10m Air Pistol, seeking to improve upon his ninth-place finish from Tokyo 2020.
Kishmala Talat is making her Olympic debut across three events: 10m Air Pistol Women, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, and 25m Pistol Women. She is the first Pakistani woman to qualify directly for the Olympics, marking a significant milestone for female athletes.
Ahmed Durrani, at 18, will compete in the Men’s 200m Freestyle, aiming to replicate his national record and set sights on future Olympics.
Jehanara Nabi will make her Olympic debut in the 200m Freestyle and will be Pakistan’s flag-bearer. Her preparation at the World Aquatics center in Thailand highlights her dedication and the culmination of years of hard work.
Each athlete’s journey and achievements reflect their dedication and the potential to make a significant impact at the Games.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 27, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.85 and selling rate is 303.95.
British Pound rate is 356.25 for buying, and 360.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.85 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.85
|303.95
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.25
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.85
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.85
|205.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.