From Arshad Nadeem to Jehanara Nabi: Pakistani athletes set to shine at Olympics 2024

Web Desk
10:32 AM | 27 Jul, 2024
From Arshad Nadeem to Jehanara Nabi: Pakistani athletes set to shine at Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024 started with bang, and athletes from across the world will be in action from today vying for medals.

Pakistan has chance to clinch the medals tally as group of finest athletes will be contesting in the major international multi-sport event being held in France.

Olympic Athletes and Events

Athlete Event
Arshad Nadeem Men’s Javelin Throw
Faiqa Riaz Women’s 100m
Ghulam Mustafa Bashir Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol
Gulfam Joseph 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event
10m Air Pistol Men
Kishmala Talat 10m Air Pistol Women
10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
25m Pistol Women
Ahmed Durrani Men’s 200m Freestyle
Jehanara Nabi 200m Freestyle

Arshad Nadeem will compete in Men’s Javelin Throw, aiming for gold after notable achievements including a Commonwealth Games gold and a World Championship silver.

Faiqa Riaz is set for the Women’s 100m, where she hopes to break the national record and compete alongside her idol, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Ghulam Mustafa Bashir returns for his third Olympics in the Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, hoping to build on his World Championship bronze and his 18th global ranking.

Gulfam Joseph will participate in both the 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Event and the Men’s 10m Air Pistol, seeking to improve upon his ninth-place finish from Tokyo 2020.

Kishmala Talat is making her Olympic debut across three events: 10m Air Pistol Women, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team, and 25m Pistol Women. She is the first Pakistani woman to qualify directly for the Olympics, marking a significant milestone for female athletes.

Ahmed Durrani, at 18, will compete in the Men’s 200m Freestyle, aiming to replicate his national record and set sights on future Olympics.

Jehanara Nabi will make her Olympic debut in the 200m Freestyle and will be Pakistan’s flag-bearer. Her preparation at the World Aquatics center in Thailand highlights her dedication and the culmination of years of hard work.

Each athlete’s journey and achievements reflect their dedication and the potential to make a significant impact at the Games.

