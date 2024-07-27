KARACHI – Suzuki is reportedly working to cut weight of its famous hatchback Alto by up to 15percent which will also lower the production cost.

Reports shared online claimed that Suzuki plans to achieve this weight reduction over the next decade, with special focus on vehicle’s energy efficiency.

As of now, the 660 car weighs around 680 kilograms, but the auto-giant aims to reduce this by 100 kilograms. This weight cut is expected to improve fuel efficiency and decrease the vehicle's overall cost.

Suzuki’s automotive technology division explained that heavier vehicles require larger batteries and motors to achieve extended range and enhanced performance. He suggested that by using smaller batteries and motors, Suzuki could lower the cost of its vehicles.

By cutting vehicle's weight by 200 kilograms, the transformation will cut energy consumption and will limit energy by 6percent.

In addition, Suzuki is working on new software and advanced driver assistance technologies to help alleviate traffic congestion.