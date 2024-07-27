Is Suzuki planning to launch a cheaper version of Alto in Pakistan?

KARACHI – Suzuki is reportedly working to cut weight of its famous hatchback Alto by up to 15percent which will also lower the production cost.
Reports shared online claimed that Suzuki plans to achieve this weight reduction over the next decade, with special focus on vehicle’s energy efficiency.
As of now, the 660 car weighs around 680 kilograms, but the auto-giant aims to reduce this by 100 kilograms. This weight cut is expected to improve fuel efficiency and decrease the vehicle's overall cost.
Suzuki’s automotive technology division explained that heavier vehicles require larger batteries and motors to achieve extended range and enhanced performance. He suggested that by using smaller batteries and motors, Suzuki could lower the cost of its vehicles.
By cutting vehicle's weight by 200 kilograms, the transformation will cut energy consumption and will limit energy by 6percent.
In addition, Suzuki is working on new software and advanced driver assistance technologies to help alleviate traffic congestion.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 27, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.85 and selling rate is 303.95.
British Pound rate is 356.25 for buying, and 360.5 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.85 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.90.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.85
|303.95
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356.25
|360.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.85
|77.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.9
|74.63
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.95
|186.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.85
|205.85
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.5
|204.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
